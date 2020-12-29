Washoe County Sheriff seeks witnesses to shooting at weekend party that left teenage girl wounded

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is seeking witnesses to a shooting at a Dec. 26 party that left a teenage girl wounded. Authorities say the gathering was near Moon Rocks, a recreation area near Reno.

Detectives do not believe there was an intent to harm anyone and that the incident was likely an accidental shooting, a news release says. They believe an attendee discharged a weapon in the dark, not knowing the victim was out there.

The ordeal first came to light when medical personnel reported treating the 17-year-old for a gunshot wound to the thigh. Deputies responded to the hospital around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 27.

The victim recounted she attended the party at “Big Wash,” just southwest of Moon Rocks. She was reportedly struck when she stepped away from the party momentarily.

According to the release, more than 100 attendees went to the party, which the victim learned about on social media. Authorities note the WCSO has responded to several violent incidents originating from parties in this area since the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The public is warned against gatherings this New Year’s Eve, with deputies particularly pointing out events where the host is not immediately known. They also cite current COVID-19 restrictions, which limit gatherings to 50 people or 25% capacity, whichever is less.

If you have information about this incident, case number WC20-5450, please call WCSO at 775-328-3320. You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.