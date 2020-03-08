Washoe County reports 2nd ‘presumptive positive’ COVID-19 case

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — A second Washoe County resident has contracted COVID-19, according to the Washoe County Health District (WCHD).

WCHD says a man in his 30s is currently isolated at home and is considered “presumptive positive” at this time, until the CDC confirms the case. The man’s symptoms appeared after his recent and only known travel to Santa Clara, California, health officials said.

According to Johns Hopkins’ COVID-19 case study, there are 32 confirmed cases reported in Santa Clara County.

Washoe County’s first presumptive positive case, a man in his 50s, was reported last week. Clark County also saw its first presumptive positive case reported on Thursday. Both have not yet been confirmed positive by the CDC.

The Southern Nevada Health District says it takes 24 to 48 hours to get the results confirmed from the CDC.

Huffaker Elementary school students in Reno were tested after it was reported that one of the students is a family member of the individual that contracted COVID-19. On Friday, WCHD reported that all 14 tests came back negative.

I'm thrilled to hear that ALL tests came back negative for #COVID19 for the Huffaker Elementary students, including for the family member of the individual who was a presumptive positive. TY to @WashoeHealth & @WCSDTweet for their quick, precautionary action to protect our kids! https://t.co/6leSBKMvtc — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 7, 2020

“Given the increase in cases across the nation and the world, and the increased local testing we’re conducting, it isn’t surprising to see an additional presumptive positive case,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for WCHD. “Washoe County residents should remain vigilant against this disease.”

The health district’s staff is identifying close contacts with the case as well as conducting community surveillance to determine possible spread in the community.