Washoe County Republican resigns seat in Nevada Senate

RENO, Nev. — Republican State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer of Reno announced Friday that he has resigned from the Nevada Legislature.

Kieckhefer said on Twitter that he submitted his resignation to Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday.

While we don't always see eye-to-eye on every issue, I am grateful for @Ben_Kieckhefer's leadership and partnership during his time as a member of the Nevada Senate. https://t.co/bHYkt0Y5NG — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 8, 2021

He did not state a reason for his resignation but said he was thankful for constituents who trusted him to represent them in their state government.

Kieckhefer first took office in 2011 and his resignation came more than a year before the end of his current four-year term.

His district includes Carson City and part of Washoe County.

He is a former reporter with a degree in communications from DePaul University. He was a member of the Senate Finance Committee, Senate Health and Human Services Committee and Senate Revenue and Economic Development Committee.