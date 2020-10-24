Washoe County reports record number of COVID-19 cases Friday

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — Friday was the largest single-day increase in total and active COVID-19 cases in Washoe County since the beginning of the pandemic. There are now more than 12,000 cases in the county with 350 new cases announced Friday by the Regional Information Center.

Health officials also announced one additional death Friday — a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

The health district is now urging extreme caution when out and about due to the high number of new cases currently popping up in the community.

For a look at the full COVID-19 statistics for Washoe County, CLICK HERE.