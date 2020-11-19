Washoe County reports 610 new COVID-19 cases, breaking previous record

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — Washoe County is reporting a single-day record of new COVID-19 cases, adding 610. The previous record was 561 cases on Nov. 15.

The Regional Information Center says this is the fourth time the county has broken the record in the last 11 days.

🔹Total cases: 19,742 (+610)

🔹Deaths: 222 (+0)

🔹Recovered: 13,642 (+441)

🔹Active cases: 5,878 (+169)

🔹Tests performed: 212,597 (+1,774) pic.twitter.com/qnvJaGQgtX — COVID19Washoe (@Covid19Washoe) November 19, 2020

According to the Nevada Hospital Association, Washoe has 230 confirmed COVID-19 patients and 46 suspected patients who are hospitalized.

