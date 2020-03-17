Washoe County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 bringing state total to 48

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three more “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Washoe County.

According to Washoe County Health District, the newly identified cases include:

Man in his 60s with recent travel to the San Francisco Bay area

Man in his 60s with close contact to previously-identified cases in Washoe County

Woman in her 30s who traveled to Europe

The three people are self isolating and considered stable, the health district said.

Washoe County is continuing its drive through testing. People who are high risk are being screened.

Clark County has 35 reported cases of COVID-19. Washoe County has 12 cases and there is one case in Carson City.