Washoe County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Washoe County Health District is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning bringing the total reported in Northern Nevada to four cases.

One of the cases is a person who traveled to France and Germany. The other case was contracted from the community. This person had no travel outside of Washoe County. It’s believed this is the first case of community transmission.

“We don’t have it linked to the other three cases we have here in Washoe County,” said Kevin Dick with the health district. “We believe this case is coming from community transmission and indicated to us that we have other cases in our community that have not yet been identified.”

He said the new cases are considered “presumptive positive” because they haven’t been confirmed by the CDC. Even so, the recommendation is to treat the cases as if they are positive.

There are a total of 16 cases in Southern Nevada.