RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — The Washoe County Health District reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in its region for a total of 44. Three patients have fully recovered.

WCHD said it is important to note the jump in cases is due to an increase in the number of tests being sent to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

The Health District also said it will not provide specific details about each case due to medical privacy requirements.

