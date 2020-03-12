Washington State Governor increases COVID-19 response, new school guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In order to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee made the difficult decision to order closures of K -12 public and private schools in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties.

The governor was joined by Sup. Reykdal and the head of the Washington State Superintendents Association for the announcement in the State Reception Room in Olympia, a new venue to accommodate social distancing initiative.

This will impact 43 districts in these counties. Schools must close and end classes no later than Tuesday, March 17, and will remain closed through Friday, April 24. This will coincide with planned spring breaks in the district.

The Governor made the decision after many discussions with Secretary Wiesman and other health experts, Superintendent Reykdal, superintendents from districts in the three counties, the County Executives from the three counties and others.