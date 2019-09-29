Washington Post: State Department stepping up Clinton email probe

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — The Washington Post reports the State Department is stepping up its email probe of aides of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

It reports President Trump’s Administration is investigating the emails of dozens of current and former senior state department officials who sent emails to Clinton’s private email when she led the department.

Current and former officials told the Washington Post State Department investigators have contacted up to 130 officials in recent weeks.

According to letters reviewed by the Post, they have been notified emails they sent years ago have been retroactively classified and now are potential security violations.

CNN reached out to Clinton’s camp for comment.

Clinton has said former FBI Director James Comey’s decision to send a letter to congress — just days before the 2016 presidential election — about her email controversy contributed to her loss to Donald Trump.