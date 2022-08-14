LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Washington man is facing weapons and drug charges after troopers stopped him for speeding in Elko County and found unmarked firearms, about 7 pounds of marijuana and cash in his car, Nevada State Police said Sunday.

Triston Steinman, 24, of Edgewood, Washington, is charged with 38 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 38 counts of possession or transportation of a firearm without a serial number, 38 counts of manufacture or assemble of a firearm without a serial number, possession of marijuana greater than an ounce and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Troopers stopped Steinman in a gray BMW for driving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone at about 4 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 93, about 20 miles south of Wells.

Troopers said Steinman also had the marijuana, drug paraphernalia and about $12,500 in cash.

Steinman is being held on a bail of $965,000, and his arrest information is being shared with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seeking recommendations for possible federal charges, according to a news release from State Police.

Troopers stopped Steinman in a gray BMW for driving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone at about 4 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 93, about 20 miles south of Wells, the release said.

The release said troopers “observed signs of possible criminal activity” and took custody of the vehicle in order to seek a search warrant.

Steinman was released and allowed to leave the scene, the release said. Once the search warrant was obtained, troopers searched the vehicle and found the items.

The Nevada Investigations Division Elko Combined Narcotics Unit and the Nevada Highway Patrol, with

the assistance of the Elko County Sheriff’s Department, found Steinman, and he was taken arrested without incident, the release said.