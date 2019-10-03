Washington couple loses yacht in fire; owner saves dogs

BREMERTON, Wash. — When their yacht went up in flames, Mike and Jamie Babbitt didn’t just lose a boat. They lost their home.

“It’s overwhelming that we have to start from scratch,” Mike said.

“And that’s probably as close to a punch in the gut as I’ve ever had,” Jamie said.

Last Friday, smoke from the engine compartment quickly turned into a big orange ball. Mike’s first instinct was to move the burning boat out into the middle of the bay so the fire wouldn’t spread.

“The wind was blowing from the north. That would have blown the boat back into the yacht club. So I just gave it all the power I could to get it away from the yacht club,” Mike said. “And I can tell right away that it was just more than I was going to be able to do with an extinguisher.”

Then he went to task saving his bulldogs Hootie and Pearl. He put the 70- and 60-pound dogs on a paddleboard before jumping into the water.

“I didn’t even grab my own vest, I just slid into the water and started paddling away from the fire and I could still feel the heat from the fire,” Mike said.

Some friends rescued Mike and the dogs. He was taken to the hospital, where Jamie met him.

“You just have to put it in perspective that we’re still alive and we’re still together,” Mike said. “We’ll just take it a day at a time and figure out the path we’re going to walk next.”

“And we’re just thankful for the blessings that we’ve been given,” Jamie added.

Fire investigators still haven’t figured out what caused the fire. As for the boat, it sank and it’s still under Phinney Bay.