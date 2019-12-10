Warren sidesteps health plan details before Nevada union

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Elizabeth Warren told members of Nevada’s powerful casino workers’ union Monday that she wants to see their strong health care plans replicated around the country.

The Democratic presidential candidate spoke in Las Vegas to several hundred members of the powerful Culinary Workers Union Local 226, whose members say they want to keep their robust health care plans.

Warren did not go into detail on her Medicare for All proposal, which calls for a shift to a government-run system, but says she wants to preserve union members’ access to the care they’re getting.