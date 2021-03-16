Warning: Unemployment claimants wonder if weekly claim filing problem is DETR glitch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several regular unemployment insurance claimants have been reaching out to 8 News Now about a claim filing problem.

“It started off when I got the double-dip notification,” said Catlyn Millis, unemployment claimant

Unemployment filers file their weekly claim, but then a new claim option popped up, urging them to file another claim. Now they feel stuck and are worried about getting future payments.

Many people are assuming this was some sort of glitch that had to do with the new extensions that came out.

“Previous with the extension, what the group had suggested to do was to file your weekly claim and then file for the extension that popped up automatically under your unemployment,” Millis said.

After filing the second claim, people were flagged for filing twice.

Now many are scrambling to get in contact with DETR to avoid missing a payment.

“I am not sure why that would pop up under there,” Millis said.

The possible glitch was a popular topic on many unemployment Facebook pages.

“Seventy percent of the people got this on regular unemployment,” said Cyara Neel, an unemployment Facebook page administrator. “If you are able to file your weekly claim, do not touch that link, it will cause that issue.”

According to Millis, if you did click that link, call DETR to get the issue fixed.

“I called in using the steps they suggested, waited about an hour, and the representative was able to fix my issue within five minutes,” Millis.

8 News Now also reached out to DETR Tuesday to see if this was a glitch and find out if the problem would fix itself, but they did not return our call before the story aired.