Warning sent to parents after man offers middle school student a ride

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents of students who attend Tarkanian Middle School in southwest Las Vegas received a warning from the school about a man who approached a student and offered a ride.

According to the Clark County School District Police, the incident happened Wednesday between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

The warning tells parents the unknown man approached the student and claimed to know the student’s mother. The student fled and reported what happened.

The school is located near Silverado Ranch and Jones boulevards.