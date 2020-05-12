WARNING: Deadly contagious rabbit disease in the Las Vegas valley, rabbit owners should take precautions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A highly-contagious deadly rabbit disease has made its way into the Las Vegas valley and there is no vaccine currently available for it in the United States.

According to the Nevada SPCA, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 or RHDV2 affects both domestic and wild rabbits. The disease doesn’t impact humans but they can spread it indirectly to rabbits by carrying it on clothing or shoes. Dogs and other pets can also spread it.

There is at least one rabbit death due to this disease in the Las Vegas valley, but pet rabbit owners should be cautious because the disease spreads so quickly. RHDV2 is in also in neighboring states and impacting thousands of wild rabbit populations

Signs of RHDV2 are almost non-existent and it can result in sudden death by internal bleeding. Infected rabbits may also develop a fever, become reluctant to eat or show respiratory or nervous signs, according to Nevada SPCA.

The virus is spread through direct contact or exposure to an infected rabbit’s excretions or blood and can also survive and spread from carcasses, food, water, and contaminated materials. Additionally, the virus is very resistant to extreme temperatures and can live on surfaces for 200 days.

“We’re urging pet rabbit owners to be extra vigilant right now by taking precautions including thoroughly washing your hands with warm soapy water before handling your pet rabbit as well as sanitizing all equipment and cages with a bleach and water solution. Rabbit owners should not introduce new rabbits from unknown or untrusted sources at this time,” said Lori Heeren, Executive Director at Nevada SPCA. “Additionally, wash greens thoroughly and use only a trusted hay and feed source.”

No vaccine is available in the United States but the State Veterinary Board has deemed this an emergency situation and has placed an order for the vaccine.

Nevada SPCA is currently suspending all rabbit adoptions until further notice.

If you have any questions about this disease, please contact your veterinarian. It is a reportable disease, and if detected, it should be immediately reported to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. Dr. Nate LaHue, DVM, MPVM should be contacted via email nate.lahue@ndow.org or by phone at (775) 688-1813.

Nevada SPCA can be contacted at (702) 872-7722 or visit the website at nevadaspca.org. Regular hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.