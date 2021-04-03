Warm weekend weather has Las Vegans out and about

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring is here and across the valley a bunch of people were outside on Saturday enjoying the first 90 degree day of the year.

“It’s quite beautiful today. Bringing the kids out, not as much breeze, but it’s still nice,” said, Sione Taetakua.

“It feels good, it feels good to play sports and be active,” said, Nickolas Mcintosh.

From picnics to playing on the jungle gym to even playing ball, Saturday afternoon the park was the place to be.

It is a nice change, as several people we spoke to have already been vaccinated, so now they finally feel comfortable going out again.

“I’m taking this in and enjoying this weather, basking in not being in the house anymore,” said, Tanya Hobson.

“It’s pretty much lifesaving to be able to go outside and be around people a little bit,” said, Jan Hinzie.

On average, the first 90 degree day in Las Vegas occurs around April 18, so we are about two weeks ahead of schedule.

Tennis courts were also busy as playing sports outside seemed to be a big attraction of the day. Las Vegan, Joshua Ybarra said he enjoys these days because he knows what’s to come.

“You have to be able to enjoy this for as long as it lasts before it gets way too hot to be out here with your kids,” said Ybarra.

With the high expected to be around 90 Sunday, expect to see just as many people out and enjoying the local parks.