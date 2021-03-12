Ward 5 Councilman Crear says he is running for Las Vegas mayor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Ward 5 City Councilman Cedric Crear told supporters in an email on Thursday that he is running for mayor.

“As a Las Vegas native, born and raised in the Historic Westside, it would be an honor and a privilege to lead the greatest city in America. Keiba and I raised our two incredible daughters, Hagan and Kennedy, right here and I want nothing less than to secure a prosperous future for the next generation,” Crear’s message said.

If successful, Crear would become the city’s first native-born and first Black mayor.

In addition to his involvement in the community, Crear made headlines in June by demanding Councilwoman Michele Fiore’s removal from the position of Mayor Pro Tem. Fiore made “racially charged” comments at the Clark County Republican Convention that Crear criticized as divisive.

“We have been very busy and tremendous progress has been made in a short period of time,” Crear said. “Improving the quality of life for the people of Las Vegas, who I consider to be my extended family, is my primary motivation to become the next Mayor.”

Crear cited a list of projects he has had a hand in as a councilman, including his work on the Historic Westside Legacy Park, which involves a partnership with Clark County.

Other projects he cited: