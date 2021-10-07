Ward 5 community fair set for Oct. 14 with updates on wide variety of projects

One of two new signs placed at entrances to the Historic Westside. (City of Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Ward 5 information and resource fair is planned Thursday, Oct. 14, to put a spotlight on redevelopment efforts, road construction updates and more.

The community forum at Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, 495 S. Main St., opens at 5 p.m.

SilverSummit Healthplan will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in the Now Café on the second floor of City Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. No appointment is necessary for vaccinations; walk-ins will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear is hosting the fair.

Among the topics to be discussed are The HUNDRED Plan in Action, Legacy Park, parks and recreation opportunities and plans, the Homeless Courtyard and Respite Center now under construction, Ward 5 Works and public safety.

“I look forward to again updating the Ward 5 community on all the exciting projects and programs happening in our city,” Councilman Crear said. “Everyone is invited to join us virtually from the safety and comfort of their home, or come down to City Hall with your neighbors to see and hear in person and check out the information and resource fair.”

For those who cannot attend in-person, the fair will be shown at kclv.tv/live or via livestream at https://livestream.com/accounts/11449855/events/9708933.

RSVP for in-person attendance online at https://cityoflasvegas.formstack.com/forms/ward_5_virtual_form.

The forum will follow safety guidelines and additional precautions will be in place due to concerns about COVID-19 for those attending in person, including a requirement to wear a face covering in the building. Parking is available in the adjacent City Hall Parking garage at 500 S. Main St.; those who bring in their parking slips can have them validated for free parking.