LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pamela Goynes-Brown’s victory in the election for North Las Vegas mayor has opened up a city council seat.

Applications for the North Las Vegas City Council Ward 2 seat are due on Thursday, Dec. 1 by 5:45 p.m. Application packets may be sent electronically to cityclerk@cityofnorthlasvegas.com or in person to the City Clerk’s office.

A new Ward 2 representative will be recommended in a special meeting of the City Council on Dec. 15 at 4 p.m., and the new council member is scheduled to be sworn in and begin serving immediately after the appointment.

Applications — which must include an application, a resume and employment history, a copy of the applicant’s voter registration card, a copy of the applicant’s driver’s license and a Nevada Secretary of State Financial Statement — become public record (except the driver’s license).

For additional information, contact Jackie Rodgers, City Clerk at (702) 633-1030 Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.