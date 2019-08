Henderson, Nev. — Combat war veterans and others who have served were honored Wednesday in Henderson during a celebration for Purple Heart Day.

Mayor Debra March and members of the Henderson City Council joined representatives of Purple Heart Veterans Chapter 730 to celebrate veterans.

The Purple Heart award was created in 1782 and awarded to any member of the U.S. Armed Forces who was wounded or killed in action. Henderson became the first Purple Heart city in the State of Nevada in Jan. 2014.