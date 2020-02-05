WANTED: Suspects sought in connection to central Las Vegas commercial robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for two suspects in connection to a commercial robbery in central Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2019. The robbery occurred in the 4000 block of Paradise Road.

According to police, the second suspect picked up merchandise, ultimately left it and walked out. The first suspect allegedly took merchandise and ran out the door. The clerk confronted the first suspect when he refused to pay. Police say he showed the clerk his handgun and threatened to shoot him.

The suspect descriptions are as follows:

Suspect No.1: Black male adult, early 30s. Stands around 6’2″, large build, tattoo under right eye. He was wearing a camouflage shirt and pants, a dark-colored doo rag and black shoes. He was armed with a black handgun.

Suspect No. 2: Black male adult, mid-30s. Stands around 5'10", thin build. He was wearing a black hat, jacket, pants and shoes. He also wore a red polo shirt under his jacket.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.