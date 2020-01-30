WANTED: Suspect randomly assaulting victims on public bus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro detectives need your help to locate a suspect who on several occasions has randomly battered victims on the public bus who have not had any previous contact with the suspect, according to LVMPD East Area Command.

Please contact police detectives at 702-828-4813 or email J6412R@LVMPD.COM and reference event number LLV190500047314 if you have any information related to these incidents.

You may also report information to Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555 or anonymously by visiting the www.crimestoppersOFNV.com website.