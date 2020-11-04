‘Wanted’ suspect in custody after barricade, road closure near Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police shut down a part of Las Vegas Boulevard early Wednesday near Mandalay Bay during an arrest that turned into a barricade situation.

Police expect traffic to return to normal soon as roads reopen.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers located a suspect that they described as “wanted” at about 3:20 a.m. near the 4600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The person initially refused to leave the room, causing Metro to shut down the street between Las Vegas Harley Davidson and the Four Seasons.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.