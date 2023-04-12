LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A wanted registered sex offender from New Mexico was located and arrested at a Las Vegas library.

The arrest took place on Tuesday, April 11, by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Nevada Violent Offenders Task Force (NVOTF).

Joshua Chavez, 45, was wanted on a warrant in New Mexico for failure to appear for the underlying charges of criminal sexual penetration and sexual exploitation of a child, a release from the U.S. Marshal Office in Nevada stated.

Chavez was previously arrested by the Las Cruces Police Department in July 2021 for the

underlying charges. He failed to appear, and a warrant was subsequently issued.

The USMS New Mexico Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team (SWIFT) developed a lead indicating that Chavez was in the Las Vegas area and believed to be frequenting a library. Officials also said they conducted surveillance on multiple occasions to locate him.

Chavez was ultimately found at an unidentified Las Vegas library and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center where he will be extradited back to New Mexico.