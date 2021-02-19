WANTED: Police searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery. It happened at a business in the 6000 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard, on January 16 just after 6 p.m.

Police say one suspect pointed a rifle at employees, while another demanded money from the cash register.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1

  • Hispanic man
  • Late 20s
  • 6’ tall
  • 200-210 pounds
  • Wearing a red Philadelphia Phillies baseball cap, a black zip-up jacket, blue denim jeans, white shoes and a black and white mask

Suspect #2

  • Hispanic man
  • Late 20s
  • 5’9” tall
  • 200 pounds
  • Wearing a white and black checkered knit cap, a black tank top, dark pants, white shoes and a black mask

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

