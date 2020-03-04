WANTED: Police need your help locating commercial robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a commercial robbery suspect. On March 3 at approximately 10:27 a.m. a robbery occurred at a business near Rainbow and Westcliff.

The suspect entered the business and threatened the victim for money. The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’0, and roughly 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue jacket, and dark-colored baggy pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section, at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.