WANTED: Police look for suspect involved in an armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a suspect they say robbed a business in the west valley just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

It happened at a business in the area of Vegas and Buffalo Drives.

According to police, the suspect entered the business and threatened the victim with a firearm. He demanded money and took an undisclosed amount from her before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as a black male adult with a thin build and a beard. He is about 5’9” to 5’11″ tall.

He was described as wearing a green hat, cream color vest, black under shirt, cream pants, black shoes and armed with a black firearm.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metro’s robbery section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.