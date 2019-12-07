WANTED: North Las Vegas Police search for man allegedly involved in deadly home invasion

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a man who they say was involved in the death of another man during an attempted home invasion. According to North Las Vegas Police, the man police are looking for is the second suspect in the alleged crime.

Law enforcement’s preliminary investigation revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at about 9:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex, located in the 1200 block of West Alexander Road, in reference to a report of a fight between two men; one was said to have a handgun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 55-year-old man lying outside an apartment, not breathing. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead.

The investigation indicated the victim and his wife were inside their apartment when they heard a knock at the door. The victim’s wife answered the door and saw the suspect holding a handgun.

The suspect pushed his way into the apartment and struggled with the victim. The victim eventually pulled the suspect outside. As they were struggling, a second suspect appeared and started firing at the victim.

The second suspect left the area in a silver 2007-2009 Lexus sedan.

The second suspect was described as a black male, large build, wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, and a black beanie cap.

The cause of death was not apparent at the scene. The Coroner’s Office will release the identity and cause and manner of death, after proper notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.