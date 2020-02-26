WANTED: Metro works to identify suspect in armed robbery of southwest Valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need the public’s help identifying the suspect in an alleged armed robbery of a southwest Valley business on Feb. 18. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 9000 block of West Tropicana.

Authorities say the suspect pointed a firearm at an employee after entering the business. The victim complied with the suspect’s demand for money from the register, and the suspect fled.

The employee was not harmed.

The suspect description is as follows:

Black male adult, 28-36-years-old

6′-6’3″

Last seen wearing a black beanie, black hoodie, blue pajama pants and black sandals with an emblem and red socks

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.