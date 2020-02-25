WANTED: Metro working to identify suspects in alleged robbery of northwest Valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s assistance identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a northwest Valley business on Feb. 18. The incident occurred in the 2000 block of North Rainbow around 9 p.m.

Police say the suspects, a man and a woman, selected items of merchandise and attempted to leave the business without paying. An employee tried to stop them, but the male suspect used force to help them escape.

The suspect descriptions are as follows:

Suspect No. 1: Black male adult, approximately 25-30-years-old, medium build, 6’1″ with long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a yellow logo, green sweatpants and white shoes.

Black male adult, approximately 25-30-years-old, medium build, 6’1″ with long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a yellow logo, green sweatpants and white shoes. Suspect No. 2: Black female adult, approximately 25-30-years-old, thin build, 5’4″ with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.