WANTED: Metro working to identify strong-armed robbery suspects in Central Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need the public’s help identifying two suspects in a strong-armed robbery in the Central Valley. The incident occurred the night of Oct. 4 inside a business on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue.

Video surveillance revealed the victim was standing in line at the business when he was placed in a choke hold by a black male adult standing behind him. A second black male adult searched through the victim’s pockets while he was restrained. The suspects fled the scene in a red four-door sedan after obtaining the victim’s property.

The suspect descriptions are as follows:

Suspect No. 1: Black male adult, approximately 25-30 years of age. The suspect is described to be 6’03”, 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Suspect No. 2: Black male adult, approximately 25-30 years of age. The suspect is described to be 5’07”. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro South Central Area Command Patrol Investigation Section at 702-828-8242. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.