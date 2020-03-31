WANTED: Metro seeks suspect in alleged robbery near the Strip

WARNING: The video below is graphic in nature and may be disturbing to some viewers.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command released a disturbing video of an alleged robbery that occurred near the Strip on March 28. The incident was recorded around 1:18 a.m. in the area of Sirius Avenue and Arville.

**DETS NEED HELP** On 03/28/2020 at approximately 0118 hours, a Robbery occurred in the area of Sirius Ave and Arville St. If you recognize this individual or have any information, please contact Sgt. McMurtry at 702-828-2823 or T8375M@LVMPD.com reference event # LLV200300130780. pic.twitter.com/fqq2heX4p5 — LVMPD SVAC (@LVMPDSVAC) March 31, 2020

Anyone with information is urged to contact. Sgt. McMurtry at 702-828-2823 or T8375M@LVMPD.com. The event number to reference is LLV200300130780.

If you wish to remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.