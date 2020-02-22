WANTED: Metro seeks public’s help identifying suspects in alleged west Las Vegas armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need your help identifying two suspects in the alleged armed robbery of a business in west Las Vegas on Dec. 19. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near Rainbow and Oakey.

Authorities say the suspects, brandishing a knife and a hammer, entered the business and demanded the safe be opened. They took cash and then exited the business.

The suspect descriptions are as follows:

Suspect No. 1: Light-skinned black or Hispanic male, skinny build. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Suspect No. 2: Light-skinned black or Hispanic male, skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes and carrying a camo bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.