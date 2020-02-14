WANTED: Metro seeks public’s help identifying suspect in alleged Summerlin church burglary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an alleged burglary of a Summerlin church on Feb. 12. Authorities say he stole over $4,000 worth of electronics equipment.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras. Summerlin Area Command detectives are currently investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-9459. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.