WANTED: Metro seeks suspect in commercial robbery on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a commercial robbery in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard on Dec. 17.

Around 6:33 p.m., the man entered a business and collected several items of merchandise. He then exited while threatening a store employee with a knife.

The suspect is described as follows:

Hispanic or White male adult

Approximately 30-40 years of age

Thin build

Last seen wearing a blue and white jacket with black sleeves and blue jeans

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.