WANTED: Metro searching for suspects in east Las Vegas commercial robbery

Police released these photos of two suspects in a Dec. 26 robbery on E. Charleston Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for two suspects involved in a robbery of an east Las Vegas business on Dec. 26. The suspects entered the business in the 4500 block of East Charleston around 10:22 a.m., forced victims to the ground and took an unknown number of items.

As they began exiting, the male suspect started shooting at victims. The two left in an unknown direction of travel.

The suspect descriptions are as follows:

Suspect No. 1: Black male adult, 6’0″, wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants with a white stripe down the pant leg and black shoes. He was armed with a large framed firearm.

Suspect No. 2: Black female adult 5'0″, wearing a beanie, white rag over her face, a camouflage jacket and light-colored pants.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.