WANTED: Metro releases photos of 10 fugitives

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are some alleged suspects on the loose, and Metro needs your help to find them.

Metro Posted on its website the photo of 10 wanted fugitives whose crimes range from attempted murder, sex trafficking, robbery, home invasion, burglary, drug trafficking, and assault and battery.

Anyone who has any information about the individuals seen on the poster are asked to contact Major Violator Section. People can also call 702-828-3578. Additionally, you can report the information to Crime Stoppers of Nevada.

For those who want to protect their identity, Metro says if you have information about a crime or a wanted person, you can provide tips, anonymously, without the fear of reprisal, to Crime Stoppers Of Nevada, Inc., who will then forward your information to Law Enforcement. Metro’s tip line is available 24/7, and Spanish-speaking operators are available. No names.

Read below to see how you can submit your tips anonymously: