WANTED: Metro police seek to identify 2 armed robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of armed robbery at a business on Jan. 10 near US 95 and N. Rancho Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspects stole several items while armed with a large yellow monkey wrench. The suspects threatened to hit the clerk while swinging the wrench at the head of the victim. They then fled from the store.

Suspect Descriptions:

Suspect 1: Black male adult, approximately 35-49 years old, medium build

Suspect 2: Black female adult, approximately 35-45 years old, medium build

Anyone with information is asked to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit their website at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.