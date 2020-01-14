WANTED: Metro police seek suspect in downtown Las Vegas commercial robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in a downtown Las Vegas commercial robbery. the incident occurred Dec. 23 at a business near the intersection of East Clark Avenue and South 13th Street.

The suspect approached a victim at the counter and displayed a firearm before demanding money. The victim complied and handed over an undisclosed amount. The suspect then fled the scene.

A description of the suspect was provided:

Black male adult

6’0″, medium build

Approximately 50-years-old

Last seen wearing a black beanie, blue and black jacket and black pants

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact Metro’s Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online.

Any tips provided to Crime Stoppers that lead directly to an arrest or indictment may result in a cash reward.