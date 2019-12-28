WANTED: Metro looking for suspect in alleged commercial robbery in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged commercial robbery that occurred at a business located in the 3000 block of Durango on Nov. 14. The suspect brandished a gun and stole money from the business around 11:45 p.m.

The suspect was described as a black male adult between 20-25 years of age. He is between 5’11” and 6’2″ and weighs 150-170 pounds. He was seen wearing a light-colored hat with designs, a blue denim jacket with a black hoodie underneath and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit their website.