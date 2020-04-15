TAKE THE TEST: Las Vegas-area ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Are you a fan of “JEOPARDY!”? Have you always wanted to be on the show? The quiz show announced Wednesday that it is looking for Las Vegas-area residents to compete once it returns to the studio in the coming months.

In partnership with 8 News Now, America’s Favorite Quiz Show® is making it easier than ever for local quiz whizzes to begin their JEOPARDY! journeys.

Prospective contestants are encouraged to take the JEOPARDY! Anytime Test. The online test takes 15 minutes to complete and can now be taken at any time on any internet-enabled computer, tablet, or mobile device.

During registration, locals should select “LAS VEGAS” on the drop-down list of audition cities. The show says that those who pass the test will be placed in a pool for an invitation to a follow-up audition, which will take place once JEOPARDY! resumes production.

Las Vegan James Holzhauer, also known as “Jeopardy James!” to many in the community, won the 2019 ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions, defeating Emma Boettcher and Francois Barcomb and claiming the $250,000 grand prize.

Jeopardy! wrapped up its “Greatest of All Time” tournament in January, but Holzhauer lost to record-setting Ken Jennings who claimed the GOAT title, along with one million dollars.

Holzhauer, one of the best to ever play the game, has won millions during his time on ‘Jeopardy!’.

To register for and take the test, please CLICK HERE.

For more information regarding the testing and audition process, please refer to the Contestant FAQs available on Jeopardy.com.