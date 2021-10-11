Wanted fugitive on the run, accused of attempting to run over bailiff

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted fugitive who is accused of fleeing custody and attempting to run over a justice court bailiff.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 11 when Terrance Chess was identified at the Pahrump Justice Court complex.

Chess had a warrant for his arrest for eluding and battery.

When a Pahrump Justice bailiff attempted to take Chess into custody, officers say he fought off the bailiffs and ran into the parking lot.

As a bailiff attempted to apprehend Chess, he attempted to run the bailiff over in a maroon SUV, eventually leaving the scene in the vehicle.

Chess is wanted on the two prior warrants, as well as new charges of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.