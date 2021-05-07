Wanted fugitive located in Mexico, deported to Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A wanted fugitive is now in custody following a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies.

On May 5, 32-year-old Jose Manuel Bautista of Pahrump was located in Guadalajara, Mexico and was taken into custody.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Department says Bautista was wanted on the following charges:

Attempted sexual assault

Attempted sexual conduct between certain employees of school or volunteers at school and pupil

Back in 2016, Bautista faced several charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old student. During that time, he worked as a teacher’s aide in a Nye County school.

Bautista allegedly admitted to police that he did engage in sexual misconduct with the student at that time.

Bautista was located by US Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Mexico on May 5 and was deported to the United States.

Bautista was arrested by the Nye County Sheriff’s Department on May 6 at McCarran International Airport.

He was taken to the Nye County Detention Center and was booked on his warrants.