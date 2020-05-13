Want your stimulus check direct deposited? Sign up ends at 9 a.m. today

This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stimulus checks started going out nearly a month ago, but millions of people are still waiting for their checks. For those who want direct deposit, the window to sign up for that ends Wednesday.

You need to submit your bank account information in order to get your $1,200 stimulus payment faster. The IRS announced Friday that the deadline to submit that information is 9 a.m. PT Wednesday.

You can use the IRS online tool Get My Payment to signup. You are required to give your bank account, social security number and a tax return. You can also check the status of your stimulus payment at that link.

The Treasury Department has sent nearly 130 million payments totaling $218 billion thus far, but about 20 million people are still waiting to receive the funds. Mailing out payments is a long process, considering the Treasury can only print a limited number of checks each week.

“We want people to visit Get My Payment before the noon Wednesday deadline so they can provide their direct deposit information,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “Time is running out for a chance to get these payments several weeks earlier through direct deposit.”

After the deadline, the government will start sending millions of paper checks that will arrive later this month and into June.

Payments will automatically be sent to individuals receiving government benefits through Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement or Veterans Affairs.