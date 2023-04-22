LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How do you feel about spending time behind bars? Even just a little bit, say a few hours or so?

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is offering a tour of the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday, April 29.

The tour of the facility at 330 S. Casino Center Boulevard begins at noon, and those interested must RSVP recruiting Officer Jimison at c14521j@lvmpd.com, according to a post at the department’s Twitter site.

The post said space is limited, and those applying for the tour must be 18 or older.

The age requirement might dissuade one person who replied to the post. “Would love to take my teenager there as a scared straight visit … should lower the age limit.”