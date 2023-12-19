LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Before the biggest NFL event of the year in February, football fans will have the opportunity to play a different sport with players and legends at the Super Bowl Bowling Classic.

Presented by Pepsi, the Super Bowl Bowling Classic will be hosted by NFL Legend and Super Bowl champion DeMarcus Ware.

“Since retiring from the NFL, I’ve enjoyed having more time to connect with fans – whether it’s serving in the community, or having more time to bowl with the family,” DeMarcus Ware said. “Even my NFL teammates and I cherished our monthly bowling outings, and now I get to dust off my skills this February.”

The event will pair fans with current NFL players and NFL Legends for an afternoon of knocking down pins in support of the NFL Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country.

The Super Bowl Bowling Classic will take place on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at the South Point Bowling Center at noon PST, with registration starting at 11 a.m.

Super Bowl LVIII will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The entry fee for the event is $350 per bowler. Each bowler will receive a commemorative Super Bowl LVIII bowling ball, pin, and jersey. Bowlers may also bring a guest for a $100 donation fee. The event will also include a buffet meal along with Pepsi-Cola sodas, beer, or wine.

All proceeds will benefit the NFL Foundation.

Those who wish to participate can go to the Pepsi Bowling Classic website to register.