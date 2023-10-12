LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday the 13th and Halloween weddings are on the rise in The Wedding Captial of the World. For those drawn to a spooky theme for their nuptials, Las Vegas has several haunting packages for your special day.

Las Vegas Weddings has a “‘Til Death Do Us Part” package at Nelson Ghost Town. Nelson is a “real Old West ghost down” at Eldorado Canyon, located 45 minutes outside of Las Vegas.

The spot features a large barn, where ghostly figures have reportedly been seen.

The package includes an officiant and photographer dressed in all black, 200 plus photos, a special Halloween-themed ceremony, music, florals, cake, and the use of a coffin-shaped ring-bearer wedding box.

The “Love at First Bite” package at The Little Vegas Chapel offers couples a choice of officiants including Elvira, the Corpse Bride, Darth Vader, or a vampire.

The package, offered exclusively on Halloween, also includes Halloween-themed florals, music, roundtrip limousine service, photography, and cake.

The Sure Thing Chapel features “After Dark” packages that include Hellvis, who the chapel says is Elvis’ evil twin or maybe even the ghost of Elvis himself, a blood-themed spooky burlesque show and Wine Hearse for photo ops, where couples and guests can enjoy champagne served out of a hearse carrying a coffin.