Walmart to open second COVID-19 test site in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walmart announced that it will open a second drive-thru testing location for COVID-19 on Friday, May 8 in North Las Vegas.
The testing site will be in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 3950 W Lake Mead Blvd. Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials will test adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines. That includes first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.
- The tests are conducted in the parking lot Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. (Do not go into the store for tests)
- The other Walmart site with testing is located at 1807 Craig Rd. and is open Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. t0o 9 a.m.
- Only adults (18 and older) who meet the CDC, state and local guidelines will be tested. (Includes first responders, health care providers, high-risk groups and those with COVID-19 symptoms.
- You must make an appointment through this Quest link to get a test.
- Those being tested must wear a mask and stay in their cars. No walk-ups are allowed.
- The site will use self-administered nasal swab tests. Those seeking a test will perform the test on themselves in front of a trained medical volunteer.
- Quest is handling the processing of the test samples and communicating results.
- For questions, call Quest’s COVID-19 hotline at 866-448-7719 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.