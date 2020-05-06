Walmart to open second COVID-19 test site in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walmart announced that it will open a second drive-thru testing location for COVID-19 on Friday, May 8 in North Las Vegas.

The testing site will be in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 3950 W Lake Mead Blvd. Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials will test adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines. That includes first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.