LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walmart is planning its own membership program, which will be called “Walmart-Plus.“

It is expected to be similar to Amazon Prime.

Recode reports that a yearly subscription is $98 and includes same-day delivery, fuel discounts and other perks.

Grocery options are also reportedly included to take on Amazon’s ownership of Whole Foods.

There is no word yet on when the program will be available.